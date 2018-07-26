Skaggs (8-6) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out nine over six innings against the White Sox.

Skaggs attacked hitters from the start, throwing first-pitch strikes to 19 of 23 batters while inducing 15 swinging strikes en route to whiffing a season-high nine batters. The lefty has allowed one or fewer earned runs in seven of his last eight starts (with 51:12 K:BB over 50 innings in that span), lowering his already impressive ratios to a 2.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. He'll looking to keep rolling Tuesday against the Rays.