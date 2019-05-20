Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Strikes out seven in loss
Skaggs (4-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks across 5.2 innings while taking a loss against the Royals on Sunday.
An error didn't help, as it led to an unearned run, but Skaggs still gave up three hits and a walk during a three-run third inning. He yielded another run in the sixth. With the loss, Skaggs dropped to 4-4 with a 5.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 41.1 innings this season. He will pitch next against the Rangers on Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...