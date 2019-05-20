Skaggs (4-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks across 5.2 innings while taking a loss against the Royals on Sunday.

An error didn't help, as it led to an unearned run, but Skaggs still gave up three hits and a walk during a three-run third inning. He yielded another run in the sixth. With the loss, Skaggs dropped to 4-4 with a 5.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 41.1 innings this season. He will pitch next against the Rangers on Saturday.