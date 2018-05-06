Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Strikes out seven
Skaggs allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out seven across 5.1 innings Saturday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.
Skaggs had very little difficulty recording outs his first two times through the Mariners' lineup, but ran into trouble the third time through the order. That began in the sixth inning when he allowed a single and two consecutive doubles to the first three batters he faced, which accounted for both of his earned runs. A relatively short outing with plenty of strikeouts is nothing new for Skaggs, as he has pitched six or more innings only twice in seven starts this season. However, he has maintained a solid strikeout rate and ratios through 38 innings pitched, making him someone to consider in most league formats.
