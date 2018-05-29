Skaggs (3-2) took the loss Monday against the Tigers after allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings.

Skaggs' outing took a significant hit after he surrendered a grand slam to James McCann in the bottom of the third inning. He's been scuffling of late, failing to pick up a win since April 23 against Houston, although there's little evidence to suggest he can't turn around his recent struggles as he sports a 3.60 ERA over 11 outings this season. He next turn in the rotation figures to come Saturday against Texas.