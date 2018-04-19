Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Takes first loss against Red Sox
Skaggs (2-1) allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts through 4.1 innings in a loss Wednesday to the Red Sox.
Skaggs has pitched more than five innings just once this inning. This time, Skaggs collapsed in the third innings, as Rafael Devers's grand slam finished off a five-run frame. Skaggs was effective but inefficient in his first few starts, but the floodgates finally burst on him Wednesday night, and his ERA is up to 3.98 as a result.
