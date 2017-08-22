Skaggs (1-4) allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings and took the loss Monday against the Rangers.

Skaggs has finished the sixth inning just once in his last four starts, a stretch in which he is now 0-3 with a 3.92 ERA and an 18:8 K:BB over 15.1 innings. He has some promise, but until Skaggs can rein in his control, he won't be able to bring it to the next level.