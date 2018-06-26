Skaggs gave up one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven innings Monday against the Royals. He took the loss.

While he was excellent through seven frames, Skaggs didn't get any run support from his offense, as the Angels lost 2-0. He was scratched from last Thursday's start with a hamstring issue, but his owners should feel good about Skaggs' health after this impressive start. The southpaw has now allowed just two runs while striking out 30 over 28 innings in his last four starts. He will take the hill again this weekend in Baltimore.