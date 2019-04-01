Skaggs (0-1) yielded two runs in 4.2 innings while taking the loss against the Athletics on Sunday. He allowed five hits, two walks and struck out two batters.

Skaggs needed 86 pitches and still couldn't manage to escape the fifth inning. The 27-year-old entered 2019 with a career 4.43 ERA but his 4.02 mark in 2018 was a career-best. He'll take the mound again next weekend against the Rangers.