Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Takes no-decision against Cleveland
Skaggs allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts over just 4.2 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against Cleveland.
Skaggs was nasty at times, and the five strikeouts kept the floodgates from bursting, but his inability to close at-bats early cost him, as he needed 103 pitches (67 strikes) to get just 14 outs. Considering his injury history, the Angels felt no need to further push him. Skaggs threw 6.1 shutout innings in his first start, so he's still sitting pretty with a 1.64 ERA.
