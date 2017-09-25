Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Takes no-decision Sunday
Skaggs didn't factor into the decision Sunday in Houston, allowing four earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three over five innings. The Angels won 7-5.
Thanks to another no-decision, Skaggs' record for the season sits at a dismal 2-6 through 15 starts. The 26-year-old's WHIP (1.38) and ERA (4.48) are right in line with his career marks of 1.34 and 4.53, though, so owners shouldn't be shocked by his performance this year. He'll toe the rubber one last time in 2017 on Friday against the visiting Mariners.
