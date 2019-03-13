Skaggs (forearm) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and could pitch Friday against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Skaggs experienced some forearm fatigue last week while working on an undisclosed new pitch, leading to him being scratched from Sunday's scheduled start against the Mariners. He's since scrapped the pitch and expects to be fine by Opening Day, though fantasy owners will want to see him return to Cactus League action before being confident in his readiness.