Skaggs (4-4) allowed four hits and walked three while striking out six across six scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Rangers.

Skaggs wasn't dominant -- he generated only 11 swinging strikes -- but worked six effective innings to keep the Rangers bats' quiet. Despite walking three batters, he managed to escape without damage thanks to allowing only one extra-base hit, a double to Shin Soo-Choo. It was the first time in four starts that Skaggs didn't allow a home run, and the result was a nice bounceback effort after he allowed five earned runs in his last outing.