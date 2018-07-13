Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Throws six strong innings
Skaggs (7-5) allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Mariners.
After allowing a run in the first inning, Skaggs pitched efficiently -- he needed only 80 pitches to complete his six innings -- and was given plenty of run support to turn in a productive effort in his final start before the All-Star break. This was his first start since June 30 after a brief stint on the disabled list, so it wasn't surprising that the Angels handled him carefully and pulled him after a relatively light pitch count. Skaggs' velocity was in line with his season-long averages, a positive sign that he will be ready to build on his strong first-half performance.
