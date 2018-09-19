Skaggs fired three shutout innings with three strikeouts against two walks and no hits Tuesday against the Athletics.

Skaggs missed over a month with a left groin strain, so he was eased back into action with just 51 pitches (34 strikes) in Tuesday's outing. The lefty was lit up for 17 runs in 6.2 innings in his final two starts before hitting the disabled list, but he still owns a solid 3.69 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9.5 K/9. He lines up to make two more starts this year -- next at Houston on Sunday -- though that may not be enough time for him to be fully stretched out the rest of the way.