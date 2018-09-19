Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Throws three scoreless innings in return
Skaggs fired three shutout innings with three strikeouts against two walks and no hits Tuesday against the Athletics.
Skaggs missed over a month with a left groin strain, so he was eased back into action with just 51 pitches (34 strikes) in Tuesday's outing. The lefty was lit up for 17 runs in 6.2 innings in his final two starts before hitting the disabled list, but he still owns a solid 3.69 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9.5 K/9. He lines up to make two more starts this year -- next at Houston on Sunday -- though that may not be enough time for him to be fully stretched out the rest of the way.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...