Skaggs (7-6) got the loss against the Astros on Friday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out one and walking three in the Angels' 3-1 defeat.

Skaggs fired a quality start but still got his sixth loss of the season in this contest, as he got the short end of a great pitcher's duel with Dallas Keuchel. The one strikeout would be the only knock on his final line, but Skaggs has been on a roll of late, as he's now 4-2 with 36 strikeouts and six quality starts over his last seven outings. On the season, he's sporting a terrific 2.68 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP to go along with a 106:31 K:BB over 104 innings.