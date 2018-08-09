Skaggs (hip) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and afterward said he's ready to rejoin the rotation Saturday against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels will obviously wait and see how Skaggs feels come Thursday before determining whether he'll be activated when first eligible over the weekend, but it sounds like the southpaw is trending towards rejoining the big-league rotation Saturday. Prior to landing on the disabled list with a left adductor strain, Skaggs compiled a 3.34 ERA and 118:34 K:BB across 20 starts (113.1 innings). If he isn't cleared to return over the weekend, Taylor Cole would likely pick up a spot start in his place.