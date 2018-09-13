Skaggs (groin) threw a 48-pitch simulated game Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Skaggs has been on the shelf since Aug. 12 after suffering a left adductor strain. Although no decision has been made yet on the next step in his rehab, the Angels could place him in the starting rotation sometime next week if he responds well to his latest throwing session.

More News
Our Latest Stories