Skaggs (3-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings against the Yankees.

The lone blemish on Skaggs' ledger was a two-run home run off the bat of Gary Sanchez, but the Angels offense couldn't muster up enough support to spare him of the loss. The eight strikeouts were a season best, and Sunday's outing marked the fifth time in six starts the lefty allowed two runs or fewer. He'll look to get back in the win column next time out, when he's lined up to take on the Mariners next weekend.