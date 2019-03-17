Skaggs (forearm) is scheduled to pitch in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Indians, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Skaggs pitched in a minor-league game Friday, which apparently cleared him for a return to Cactus League play. The 27-year-old was scratched from last Sunday's start due to forearm fatigue after testing an undisclosed new pitch, but his relatively quick return to action should keep him on track for Opening Day.