Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Will pitch Wednesday
Skaggs (forearm) is scheduled to pitch in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Indians, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Skaggs pitched in a minor-league game Friday, which apparently cleared him for a return to Cactus League play. The 27-year-old was scratched from last Sunday's start due to forearm fatigue after testing an undisclosed new pitch, but his relatively quick return to action should keep him on track for Opening Day.
More News
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Set for minor-league outing•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Throws bullpen session•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Scratched with forearm fatigue•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: No arbiter needed•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Lasts only 3.1 innings in loss•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Hit hard in loss to Astros•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...