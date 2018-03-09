Skaggs was charged with two runs on four hits over 3.2 innings Thursday. He struck out four in a spring loss to the Athletics.

It was a decent start from the southpaw, but the key takeaway from this start was Skaggs' attempt to improve his changeup to go along with his heater and hook. After the game the 26-year-old admitted that he "can be a two-pitch pitcher, but I can only go so far doing that," according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Skaggs threw his changeup a career-low 8.8 percent last season, but re-incorporating that pitch into his repertoire could keep hitters honest and help improve the inconsistent results we have seen from him when he has been healthy enough to pitch over his five-year career. Staying healthy and limiting the long ball (1.4 HR/9 last season) will be key for the lefty if fantasy owners are going to be able to tap into his solid strikeout rate as a starter (8.0 K/9 in 2017). He is currently projected to slot in the back end of the Angels' six-man rotation.