Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Yields three homers in loss
Skaggs allowed four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks across four innings in a loss to the Cubs on Friday.
It could have been much worse, considering three of the seven hits he allowed were homers. But Skaggs avoided a terrible day for the ERA because only one player combined was on base for the three bombs. Home runs have never been a problem for Skaggs during his seven-year career, so owners can probably chalk up Friday's performance to the conditions at Wrigley Field or the Cubs' powerful lineup. Skaggs is 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 15 innings. His next start should come against the Rangers.
