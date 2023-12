The Angels acquired Thomas and Evan White (hip) from Atlanta on Friday in exchange for Max Stassi (hip/personal) and David Fletcher, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas is nearly 28 years old and has yet to appear in a major-league game, but he posted a promising 2.86 ERA and 41:13 K:BB over 34.2 innings between the Double-A and Triple-A affiliates of the Mets in 2023. The left-hander will presumably head to Triple-A Salt Lake to begin the 2024 campaign.