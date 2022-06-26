Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Wade reached base in all three of his plate appearances and scored a run in Saturday's 5-3 loss, but he appears to be limited to a part-time role even with Anthony Rendon (wrist) having underwent season-ending surgery. With Matt Duffy serving as Rendon's primary replacement at third base, Andrew Velazquez and Luis Rengifo appear to have settled in as the Angels' primary options in the middle infield, leaving Wade without a path to steady playing time. Wade will be on the bench Sunday for the fourth time in six contests.