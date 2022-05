Wade is on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

The lefty-hitting Wade will take a seat against a right-hander (Michael Wacha), which is yet another indication that he'll be the odd man out of the Angels' middle infield more often than not following David Fletcher's recent return from the injured list. Since Fletcher was activated Friday, he's started in four of the Halos' five games, while Andrew Velasquez and Wade have started three and two times, respectively.