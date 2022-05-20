site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Tyler Wade: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wade isn't starting Friday against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Although right-hander Paul Blackburn is starting Friday, Wade will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Luis Rengifo will take over at the keystone and bat seventh.
