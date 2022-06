Wade is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

For the second game in a row, the Angels will match up with a lefty starting pitcher (Nestor Cortes), so the lefty-hitting Wade will again head to the bench. While Anthony Rendon (wrist) is on the injured list, Wade could occupy the large side of a platoon at third base with the righty-hitting Matt Duffy, who gets the start Wednesday.