Angels' Tyler Wade: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wade isn't starting Friday's game against the Rangers.
Wade went 1-for-2 with a double in Thursday's loss to Texas, and he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Jack Mayfield will start at second base and bat seventh.
