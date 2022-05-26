site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Tyler Wade: Not starting Thursday
Wade isn't starting Thursday against the Blue Jays, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Wade drew starts in the last four games and went 2-for-12 with a run, an RBI, a stolen base and two strikeouts. Luis Rengifo will start at second base and lead off Thursday.
