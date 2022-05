Wade went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 victory against Texas.

Wade knocked in a run with a fourth-inning bunt single, and he subsequently stole second base. The theft was his first since May 4, a stretch of 16 games. He didn't get on base much during that span, going 6-for-37 with two walks and 11 strikeouts.