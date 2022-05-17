site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Tyler Wade: On bench versus lefty
Wade is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Wade started the past five games and will receive Tuesday off with southpaw Taylor Hearn pitching for Texas. Luis Rengifo will return from and elbow injury and start in his place at the keystone.
