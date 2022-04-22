site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Tyler Wade: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wade is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.
Wade will once again head to the bench with a lefty, Bruce Zimmermann, on the mound for Baltimore. Jack Mayfield will start in his place at the keystone.
