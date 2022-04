Wade went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run, a stolen base and an RBI in Sunday's win over Texas.

Wade reached base three times in the contest after collecting a pair of hits Saturday. He scored a run following a walk and a stolen base in the third inning and knocked in Andrew Velazquez with a single in the sixth. Wade is off to a strong start with the Angels, slashing .364/.391/.409 with two runs, two RBI and two steals over 24 plate appearances.