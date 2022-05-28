site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Tyler Wade: Sitting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Wade is not in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Blue Jays.
Wade will take a seat after going 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays. Luis Rengifo will start at second base and bat leadoff in Saturday's contest.
