Wade will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Wade had moved into more of a part-time role after David Fletcher was reinstated from the injured list April 29, but Fletcher stayed healthy for just over a week before moving back to the IL on Sunday with a left hip strain. Fletcher will meet with a specialist in the coming days and could be headed for surgery, so the lefty-hitting Wade looks like he'll be in line to reclaim at least a large-side platoon role at second base. Over his 62 plate appearances on the season, Wade has delivered most of his fantasy value in the form of a .278 average and three stolen bases.