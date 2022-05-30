Wade went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Blue Jays.

Wade is now 5-for-8 in stolen base attempts this season after swiping a bag in the fourth inning before scoring on a Taylor Ward homer. The 27-year-old Wade has added a .229/.288/.302 slash line with on home run, seven RBI, 14 runs scored and four doubles through 109 plate appearances. He'll likely absorb some of the playing time at third base, primarily against right-handed pitchers, while Anthony Rendon (wrist) is on the injured list.