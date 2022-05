Wade went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Wade isn't known for his power, but he went deep to right field in the fifth inning Friday to give Los Angeles a temporary lead. The long ball was his first since 2020, when he swatted a career-high three homers. Wade went homerless across 144 plate appearances last season, though he made an impact on the basepaths with 17 steals.