Angels' Tyler Wade: Takes seat Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wade is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
Wade will head to the bench for the first time since Opening Day with southpaw Jesus Luzardo pitching for Miami. Jack Mayfield will start at the keystone Tuesday while Matt Duffy shifts to first base.
