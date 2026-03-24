Manager Kurt Suzuki said Tuesday that Grissom (hand) will begin the season on the injured list, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Grissom received a cortisone shot last week to help treat his sore left hand. The Angels skipper noted that the 25-year-old has progressed well since then and has begun hitting off a tee and fielding grounders, but he won't be ready to go for the start of the season. Once healthy, Grissom is expected to take on a bench utility role.