Grissom was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox in the first inning due to a sore left hand, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Grissom presumably sustained the injury on one of his swings in the top of the first, with the at-bat culminating in a strikeout. Kyren Paris came on to replace Grissom at shortstop in the bottom half of the inning. Grissom, who is competing for a utility role with the Angels, can be viewed as day-to-day.