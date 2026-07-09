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Angels' Vaughn Grissom: Four hits, four RBI in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Grissom went 4-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 13-1 win over the Rangers.

Grissom made a big impact, knocking a pair of RBI singles and a two-run double in the contest. This was his second multi-hit effort in his last three games. Grissom is currently on the short side of a platoon at first base, though he can also push Oswald Peraza at second base and Denzer Guzman at third base since all of them are right-handed hitters. On the year, Grissom is batting .249 with a .703 OPS, four home runs, 34 RBI, 21 runs scored, 11 doubles and no stolen bases over 196 plate appearances.

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