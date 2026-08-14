Angels' Vaughn Grissom: Records first steal of season

Grissom went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Rangers.

Grissom has gone 14-for-58 (.241) over his last 15 games, adding four extra-base hits and six RBI with a 1:15 BB:K in that span. The infielder's been seeing more time at third base lately to cover for a slumping Denzer Guzman, though Guzman had a three-hit effort while playing shortstop Thursday. Grissom would likely be in more of a utility role if the Angels were getting quality at-bats from around the infield, but he's managed to carve out pretty steady playing time for himself. Grissom is hitting .249 with a .692 OPS, seven home runs, 47 RBI, 31 runs scored, 16 doubles and a steal over 80 contests this season.