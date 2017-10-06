Angels' Vicente Campos: Re-signs with Angels
Campos inked a minor-league deal with the Angels.
After being released by the Angels on Sept. 12, they have evidently had a change of heart. Campos struggled with injury in 2017, having surgery to remove a bone spur in June which shut him down for a couple weeks. He finished the year at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he posted a respectable 3.18 ERA across 16.1 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander needs to stay healthy in 2018 if he hopes to make his way back to the major leagues.
