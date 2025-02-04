The Angels signed Gonzalez to a minor-league contract Jan. 14.
Gonzalez posted a 3.86 ERA but an ugly 11:13 K:BB over 23.1 innings in 2024 with the Yankees. He will provide the Angels with some left-handed relief depth.
More News
-
Victor Gonzalez: Cut loose by Yanks•
-
Yankees' Victor Gonzalez: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Victor Gonzalez: Jettisoned from 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Victor Gonzalez: Fills in for save•
-
Yankees' Victor Gonzalez: Converts on save opportunity•
-
Yankees' Victor Gonzalez: Avoids arbitration with Yankees•