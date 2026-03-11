The Angels optioned Mederos to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Mederos entered the spring facing long odds to win a spot in the Angels' Opening Day rotation and didn't help his case by yielding six earned runs on seven hits and four walks across 4.1 innings between his two Cactus League outings. The right-hander should continue to make regular starts at Salt Lake to begin the season but won't necessarily be the Angels' first choice for a call-up if a spot in the big-league rotation opens up.