Mederos (0-1) allowed three runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings to take the loss versus the Reds on Monday.

Mederos gave up a two-run home run to Gavin Lux in the first inning, and the Angels were never able to overcome that early damage. Over his first two big-league starts, Mederos has allowed six runs on 12 hits and six walks across nine innings. He'll need to cut down on the baserunners to have a chance to be more effective in a starting role. Should he get another start, he is tentatively projected for a home outing versus the Cubs this weekend.