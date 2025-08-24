Mederos (0-2) allowed six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings to take the loss versus the Cubs on Saturday.

While Mederos didn't give up an excessive number of baserunners, he paid severely for his few mistakes. Kyle Tucker took him deep for a two-run home run in the third inning and Reese McGuire added a grand slam in the fourth. Mederos has now given up four homers over 13 innings across his last three starts. He's posted a 7.41 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB through 17 innings in the majors this season. He is tentatively projected for another tough outing on the road in Houston next week.