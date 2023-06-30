Mederos will be called up by the Angels prior to Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

Mederos, 22, has just a 5.98 ERA in 12 starts this season with Double-A Rocket City, although it's worth noting that he's used the pre-tacked balls many pitchers in the Southern League have had issues with. The right-hander has fanned 71 over 55.2 innings of work for the Trash Pandas. It's not clear at this point whether the plan is to use Mederos as a reliever or starter. He'll be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game.