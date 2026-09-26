Meckler went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Friday's 7-5 win over the Mariners.

Through six innings, Meckler had a triple, a double and a single, but he couldn't get the homer he needed for a cycle. He grounded out in the seventh and singled in the ninth. While he didn't claim a piece of history, Meckler still put up his fourth straight multi-hit effort. He's now batting .306 with a .775 OPS, three homers, 15 doubles, one triple, eight stolen bases, 27 RBI and 42 runs scored over 96 contests this season.