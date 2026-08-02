Angels' Wade Meckler: Provides key homer in win

Meckler went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Brewers.

Meckler made the most of his first at-bat, tagging Jacob Misiorowski for a 388-foot homer to right-center field. That was ultimately all the offense the Angels needed in this win. It's just the third homer of the season for Meckler, whose last long ball came May 30 versus the Rays. He's batting .295 with a .780 OPS, 19 RBI, 20 runs scored, nine doubles and three stolen bases over 165 plate appearances. The outfielder is currently in a part-time role, battling with Jose Siri and Jose Lowe for time in left field, though more playing time could open up if the Angels trade away an outfielder or two prior to Monday's trade deadline.