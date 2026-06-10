Angels' Wade Meckler: Reaches four times in victory

Meckler went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks, three runs and two RBI in a 10-1 win over the Astros on Tuesday.

Meckler continued what has been an excellent start to his tenure with the Angels, reaching base in four plate appearances for the second time over his past seven games. The 26-year-old registered one of his team's two extra-base hits with a double and crossed the plate three times. Meckler has started each of the Angels' past seven games and has taken over as the team's primary left fielder. He's slashing an impressive .340/.417/.547 with two homers, 10 runs, 12 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:10 BB:K through 60 plate appearances.